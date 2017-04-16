Ian Holloway and QPR ready to take the game to Sheffield Wednesday in reaction to Bristol City defeat

Sheffield Wednesday have been warned that they will face a QPR team keen to make amends when the Owls travel to Loftus Road on Monday.

While Wednesday were grinding out a 1-0 win over Cardiff City on Friday, the R's were suffering defeat to struggling Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

That was QPR's fourth defeat in a row and while Holloway says they had played well, in half of those losses, he was disappointed by the performance against the Robins.

Now, he is expecting a reaction from his side as Carlos Carvalhal's men head for the capital.

“Friday was unlike us, said Holloway. "We were poor at Derby, but we played well against Villa and Brighton. We’ve got a huge amount to fight for. Who’s to say we can’t get three points on Monday?

"(Wednesday) are fighting towards the top for a play-off spot, but we owe it to our supporters to be a lot better than we were on Friday. The players know we need a performance after what happened at Bristol City.”

QPR forward Matt Smith echoes the sentiments of his boss and believes that a return home, where previous to that four-game run of defeats they had won four from five, should give them a boost.

"We want to finish the season strongly," said Smith who has six goals this season. "We're very honest, we want to go out and win every game, it's not a case of us taking our foot off the pedal because there's only a couple of weeks left, we're all hurting and we've got that mental strength to bounce back.

"Monday is a new opportunity to bounce back at Loftus Road, we seem to play a lot better there than we have done away of late, so it's back to home comforts and let's take the game to Sheffield Wednesday.

"There is zero time to feel sorry for ourselves, it's about rolling up our sleeves working a bit harder to make amends. We have to turn in something significantly better."