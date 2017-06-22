“I’m very confident Fernando Forestieri will be at Sheffield Wednesday at the beginning of the season”

Lee Bullen says he’s confident that the Sheffield Wednesday players linked with summer departures - including Fernando Forestieri - will still be at the club by the time the transfer window ends.

Social media has been awash with rumours of various star men leaving Hillsborough, with Forestieri, Barry Bannan and Keiren Westwood apparently being primed for a move to the Premier League.

However, speaking on BBC Radio Sheffield, Bullen claimed they were nothing more than rumours and that he expects to see those players pulling on a Wednesday shirt and setting about the challenge of gaining promotion to the Premier League at the third time of asking under head coach Carlos Carvalhal.

“That’s all twitter talk for me,” said Owls assistant boss Bullen.

“I know Forestieri’s been mentioned, I know Westwood’s been mentioned, I see Bannan’s been linked - I’m very, very confident that these lads will still be with us come the end of the transfer window.”

Asked if he understood why a player might want to make a step up to the top flight, Bullen added: “I don’t see any reason why they would want to make that step elsewhere.

Fernando Forestieri with Lee Bullen.Pic Steve Ellis

“They can see the club is heading in the right direction, they can see how close we’ve been.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s credit to the players and the staff involved and the chairman in the fact that people are being linked to our players because they have got to be doing something right.

“Clubs don’t get linked to players who haven’t been successful or haven’t shown a good quality of form.

“So the players deserve a bit of recognition from that point of view but I am really confident that the lads that have been (mentioned in) the rumours, I’m really confident that they will be with us at the beginning of the season.”

Lee Bullen with Barry Bannan...Pic Steve Ellis

Bullen also recognised the frustration amongst Owls fans at the seemingly quiet break in the season so far, with no fresh faces as yet being brought into the club.

However, the former Wednesday player says no confirmation as yet, doesn’t mean that nothing is happening behind the scenes.

“There’s frustration out there, I understand, because they always want stories out,” he added.

“They see other clubs doing a bit of business here or announcing various bits and pieces around their football clubs. Wednesday over the past couple of seasons have kept everything close and tight knit until things are ready to be announced.

Fernando Forestieri celebrates a goal with Barry Bannan

“I can understand but let me tell you there is work going on in the background but it is trying to get the right jigsaw pieces that we need for potential success for next season.”