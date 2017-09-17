'I'll come back stronger than ever!' - Fernando Forestieri makes Sheffield Wednesday vow

Fernando Forestieri has opened up for the first time about his latest injury which is expected to keep the Sheffield Wednesday forward out of action for three months.

The Owls forward picked up a knee injury in training two weeks ago - the same knee which was damaged last season and forced the player to miss a number of games near the end of the campaign

Forestieri revealed on instagram that he had been advised not to have surgery that time, but the latest setback meant that an operation was the best way of fixing the problem.

The 27 year old went on to wish his team mates luck in his absence.

"After picking up a knee injury last season in March I received the worst news that I might need surgery," he wrote on his instagram page alongside a picture of him recovering from the operation.

"After several different opinions it was decided to try avoid surgery. After months of hard work in Spain I manage to get back. Unfortunately in a recent training session a new injury on the same knee happened.

Fernando Forestieri in one of just three Wednesday appearances this season

"After seeing a specialist in London and Rome both doctors advised now surgery is my only option. I am upset but will come back stronger than ever and at my best! The op went well and I just want to thanks all the loyal fans who support me no matter what. Wishing all the boys the best of luck I will be supporting all the way! Vamossss."

Carlos Carvalhal revealed the extent of Forestieri's injury last week, saying: "Fernando will be out a minimum of three months because he needs surgery on the knee. I believe he will have the surgery at the beginning of next week. We hope he will recover as soon as possible."

Forestieri had made just three league and cup appearances for the owls this season as Carvalhal struggled to find a position for him in the side, with Gary Hooper and Steven Fletcher becoming the recognised forward partnership.

The forward had been the subject of a reported £12m bid from Fulham during the transfer window, which closed at the end of last month, but Wednesday turned it down.