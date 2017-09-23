“I don’t follow Sheffield United’s results but Sheffield Wednesday at home should always be favourites”

Where does the balance of power lie ahead of the 128th Steel City derby?

For Adam Reach, the Owls star is in no doubt which Sheffield club holds the edge heading into tomorrow’s eagerly-anticipated clash at Hillsborough.

Adam Reach....Pic Steve Ellis

“I don’t follow United’s results too much but I know they have started well but so have we,” said Reach. “We are unbeaten in the league since the first game of the season.

“Sheffield Wednesday, at home, are the favourites in any tie and we will go in with that attitude.

“We are confident we will win no matter who we come up against.

“Just because United are our rivals doesn’t mean we will treat the game any differently.”

Owls Adam Reach ....Pic Steve Ellis

It was not said in a brash, arrogant way by Reach. He respects United and the job Chris Wilder has done in transforming their fortunes but the 24-year-old is confident Wednesday won’t freeze on the big stage.

Reach stressed: “We will not get over aggressive and we will not play the occasion because we have experience in the team. We will go into it fully expecting to win as we do with every game.

“It’s a derby and we will be right up for it.”

Reach admits he can’t wait to sample his first taste of the Owls-Blades rivalry.

“The atmosphere is always better in derbies but, at the end of the day, it is 11 men against 11 men,” said the former Middlesbrough youngster. “It just happens both clubs are from the same city.

“We are all fully focused on the game. If we play anything like we did first half at Cardiff, then we will pick up three points.”

How does he think he will cope in the hostile atmosphere?

Reach said: “I’m an experienced player and have played in big derbies before. I played in the Middlesbrough v Sunderland derby a few years ago.

“I think every week that I have been at this club I have improved as a person and player.

“I have had a good run in the side this season and picked up a few assists. I’m still waiting for that first goal but hopefully that will come sooner rather than later.”