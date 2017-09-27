I can fix this, says defiant Carvalhal after Sheffield Wednesday’s second defeat on the spin

Have your say

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal insists he can halt their slump in form and get the club’s promotion bid back on track.

The Owls were booed off by their travelling fans after slipping to a 1-0 defeat at lowly Birmingham City.

It is Wednesday’s second loss in the space of four days and the result leaves them in 14th position in the table after 10 matches.

Carvalhal, who confirmed Keiren Westwood missed out due to a rib injury, said: “When we lose one game, it is a big problem at Sheffield Wednesday with the big expectations.

“It is a massive club with a lot of fans and big passion. When we lose two games in a row, of course, the fans are not happy.

“We are not happy but it doesn’t mean we can’t reverse the situation.

“We have a good opportunity to reverse the situation against Leeds (on Sunday) who are a strong side in the competition.”

Carvalhal felt the Owls “did enough to win the game” at Birmingham, who edged a hard-fought encounter thanks to a 76th minute strike by Isaac Vassell.

The Portuguese chief also claimed Gary Hooper had a goal wrongly chalked off for off-side in the second half.

He said: “This is a tough period, of course. It’s something we must manage and we believe we can get out of this situation.

“We have a derby next. It will be a strong game. I believe in my players.

“We didn’t lose today because the opponent were better than us.”

On Hooper’s effort which was ruled out, Carvalhal added: “I saw it, in my opinion it’s clearly onside.

“It’s very similar to Birmingham’s goal, it was also onside because we had one player in line and Gary Hooper is exactly the same.

“If that goal is valid the story of the game is completely different.”