How Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to the signing of Adam Reach from Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday made a transfer deadline day swoop for Middlesbrough winger Adam Reach and Owls fans were delighted.

The move had been ongoing for quite some time with Wednesday declaring their interest a month ago, but it took until the final day for the move to be completed.

It went down well with the Hillsborough faithful...

@RickyKeogh - Adam Reach is a great signing. Anyone who went to Preston away last year will have recognised he was the best player on the pitch.

@JohnHiley - Delighted we've signed @AdamReach, from what I've read he's a top prospect. Surprised #Boro let him go permanently.

@chris_brookes - Really happy with @AdamReach. He fills a need with quality & further potential. Plus we only sign players who've scored against us!

@SeamusHarkins - I'm moving, I'm coming. Can you hear, what I hear? It's calling you, my dear, Adam Reach (Take me to my beach)

@ab_swfc - All #boro fans seem to be saying good things about Reach, right age and now we can move Abdi centrally. Lovely jubbly

@dandylan2010 - Reach signing is a clear sign that abdi will be deployed in his favoured central role now surely? Good news i reckon

@JDSWFC - Reach is honestly such an astute signing at this level, 5 year contract is huge commitment too

@BillyTazzyman - ..Let's hope Reach is the winger we have been crying out for! Now we have signed a left winger we can play Abdi where he should be!

@KarticaJoe - We've added Fletcher, Abdi and Reach to a team that was 90mins from Prem. Not bad going, just need to start winning games now...!

@si_bedders - Another quality young long term signing by the Owls, Mr Chansiri and Carvalhal certainly know their onions #SWFC #ThinkingOfNowAndTheFuture