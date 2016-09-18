How Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City

The show was on the other foot for Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday as the Owls fell victim to a last minute winner by Birmingham City.

It was Wednesday who had come from behind to see off Bristol City at Hillsborough on Tuesday night but they got a taste of their own medicine at St Andrew's when Lucas Jutkiewicz claimed all three points for Birmingham.

The comeback began after Kieren Westwood had rushed out of his goal and gave away a penalty after clattering into Clayton Donaldson who converted the spot kick following Gary Hooper's opener.

Here's what Owls fans had to say on twitter...

@KennyCh08717105 - #SWFC we stopped playing after 80 mins there's 90+ mins in a game. Need to defend a lead better. Wawaw.

@steelermark - Not time to panic, but, we need to sort the problems ASAP. Not enough goals scored, far too many conceded. #swfc

@ian_whitehead8 - #swfc my take on yesterday was didn't need to take off Fletcher straight after we scored and a bad decision from Westwood cost us #coolheads

@connormcnick - I could never blame Westwood, allowed to make mistakes considering how many times he's saved us in games #swfc #wawaw

@kevowl10 - I'm a massive CC fan but he has to be accountable for some bad formations and bad decisions made this season, come on CC sort it out #swfc

@Rawowl00 - We have given too many soft goals away this season. Again yesterday 3 changes in defence from previous game doesn't help consistency #swfc

@1867Group - Just seen the highlights.. all I'm going to say is I'd rather watch us than Birmingham every week... they're shocking! Snatch and grab #swfc

@timarchbould - Playing some lovely lovely football. Best in 18 years+. But I fear powderpuff defence will undo our season if we are not careful. #swfc

@Fletchers_Tabs6 - We need to stop making so many changes and stick to same team, disappointing result #SWFC

@bensommerville_ - Worst thing is we don't even know our strongest 11 yet. Just another episode of last season