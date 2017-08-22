How Sheffield Wednesday could line up in their Carabao Cup clash with Bolton Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal is expected to use the depth of his squad tonight when the Owls travel to Bolton for their Carabao Cup second round tie.

The trophy won't feature high on Wednesday's list of priorities, but with Saturday's win over Fulham turning their form into a much more satisfying four-match unbeaten run, it would do no harm to keep that momentum running.

Of course, Carvalhal has plenty of players at his disposal with a number of them yet to feature too much and there will likely to be a large number of changes to that side which came away from Craven Cottage with a 1-0 win at the weekend.

GOALKEEPER AND DEFENCE

Joe Wildsmith will come and replace Keiren Westwood win goal but defence is an area where there might not be too much change as there aren't as many options available. As things stand we are still awaiting news on whether new boy Frederico Venancio has been given international clearance following his move from Portugal so Tom Lees and Daniel Pudil could make up the central defensive pairing with, the more likely, Morgan Fox or Adam Reach at left back.

MIDFIELD

Carvalhal will most likely revert to the diamond formation that he prefers at home games. Ross Wallace should come into the starting XI again with George Boyd being preferred on Saturday. Almen Abdi should also start and then it could be either Barry Bannan or David Jones.

FORWARDS

Fernando Forestieri made his return from the bench at Craven Cottage and after a club enforced two-match suspension from the team and he may take up a place at the tip of the diamond, playing in behind the front two. Steven Fletcher's ongoing knee problem is still being managed so, having been, perhaps unfairly, dropped on Saturday Sam Winnall should come straight back into the team. Jordan Rhodes, in desperate need of a goal, is most likely to play alongside him.

Possible XI: Wildsmith, Palmer, Lees, Pudil, Fox, Wallace, Abdi, Jones, Forestieri, Rhodes, Winnall.

