How many games have Sheffield Wednesday gone since they were last awarded a penalty?

Another match and another genuine penalty appeal is waved away, leaving Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvahal yet again exasperated.

Barry Bannan this time went to ground against Bristol City on Saturday and became the latest to have his calls fall on deaf ears.

Steven Fletcher scores from the spot against Rotherham United

The Owls have yet to be awarded a penalty this season despite having good cause to shout for them on a number of occasions, so that's 19 games so far in all competitions and the referee has still to point to the spot.

The last time Wednesday were indeed given the chance to score from 12 yards was on February 25, and even then they missed it.

Jordan Rhodes took the kick against Leeds United at Elland Road and was denied by Robert Green in the Whites' goal.

Taking that into account, it's now been 33 competitive games since a penalty decision last went in Wednesday's favour.

Jordan Rhodes after missing his penalty against Leeds United, the time time Wednesday were awarded one

The last time they scored one was on December 17, 2016 against Rotherham United when Steven Fletcher fired in and that was a relatively controversial call which saw Richard Wood also sent off. Millers fans felt it controversial at least.

In all last season, Wednesday were given seven penalties. Rhodes had that miss against Leeds, Fernando Forestieri took three (two scored, one miss), Fletcher had two (both scored) and Gary Hooper took and scored one in the defeat at Burton.

In Carvalhal's first campaign, they only got four all season. Atdhe Nuhiu took two (scored one and missed one), Forestieri scored in the 4-1 hammering of Wolves at Hillsborough and Lewis McGugan missed against the same opposition in the final league game of that season before the play-offs started.

Incidentally, Wednesday have had three penalties awarded against Wolves since Carvalhal took charge. With the current table-toppers playing as they are at present, it might be a good time to get one when they head for Hillsborough in a little under four week's time.

Fernando Forestieri celebrates after scoring a penalty at Wolves

Fernando Forestieri missed against Brighton

Atdhe Nuhiu missed from the spot against QPR