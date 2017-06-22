High noon derby: Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United looks set for Saturday lunchtime kick-off

The Steel City Derby looks likely to be a high noon duel when Sheffield Wednesday host Sheffield United in September.

The Championship fixtures were released yesterday pitting the old rivals against each other, first at Hillsborough on September 23 and then at Bramall Lane on January 13.

Wednesday and United haven't met since February 2012

Both matches were pencilled in to kick-off at 3pm on the Saturday but all fixtures are subject to change for live coverage on Sky Sports.

While only the opening weekend’s matches set for broadcast have officially been announced, sources at Sky Sports say it is “almost certain” that the first Sheffield derby in over five years will be shown live on TV. The source added that the derby was “probably the match (Sky Sports) were most looking forward to in the Championship this season.”

There are only two time slots then available for Sky to broadcast the clash - early afternoon and early evening on the Saturday.

However, South Yorkshire Police would be against a 5.30pm kick-off, often used by the station, so as to limit the amount of alcohol potentially taken on by supporters.

The authorities’ normal stance on derby games is to have them played as early as possible. That leaves a likely kick-off time of noon or 12.30pm.

The match is also highly unlikely to be switched to the Sunday as it would then clash with the Sheffield 10k which takes place across the city that day.

The two clubs haven’t played each other since February 2012, when Wednesday won 1-0 on the way to promotion from League One. This date could be extra special for Blades manager Chris Wilder who celebrates his 50th birthday on September 23.