GOALS: What Sheffield Wednesday fans can expect from George Boyd

George Boyd doesn't score loads, but the goals are pleasing on the eye.

A record of about 1 in 10 at Burnley doesn't seem earth-shattering but given they all came from midfield while Burnley were in the Championship or the Premier League it isn't too bad. Plus, Wednesday middle men have hardly been ripping it up in terms of goals, either.

And Boyd's will certainty be memorable if some of these are anything to go by.

The 31 year-old said upon his unveiling yesterday: “I will bring a lot of energy. I like to work hard and hopefully I will make a lot of assists and goals.”

