GOALS: Watch action from Sheffield Wednesday's pre-season win over Mansfield Town

Plenty of positives, a few negatives...but pre-season is all about getting things right for when the main event comes around.

Jordan Rhodes was on target again as Sheffield Wednesday beat Mansfield Town 3-2 at Field Mill, heading in his third goal in two games.

Tom Lees reclaimed the lead after George Taft had equalised for the Stags just before half time and the home side looked like getting the draw they arguably deserved when Rhys Bennett headed in unmarked at the back post.

However, Lucas Joao slotted in what would be the winner to keep up an unbeaten pre-season so far for the Owls.