Former Sheffield Wednesday winger signs for 'massive' Bolton Wanderers

It may not have worked out for him quite as he would have liked at Sheffield Wednesday but there'll be hope for better times ahead.

Will Buckley has signed a two-year deal with newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers after being released by Sunderland at the end of the season.

The 27 year-old winger spent the last campaign on loan at Hillsborough but found a regular place in the Owls side difficult to come by.

All in, Buckley made a total of 12 appearances for Wednesday with injuries not helping his case, though there were occasions were Carlos Carvalhal chose to overlook for the former Brighton player.

He told The Star upon his arrival at Wednesday: “The last few years have been difficult for me and I’ve not played as many games as I would have wanted. This season is about showing what I can do. I’ve come here to play games and with that I think I will get back to my best. “I want to show that I can still play at this level and I really think that I can do that here."

That clearly didn't go to plan.

Will Buckley signed for Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Sunderland

Now the Oldham-born winger is looking forward to a new challenge closer to home, having been up and down the country, taking in spells at Rochdale, Watford, Brighton, Leeds United, Birmigham City, Sunderland and Wednesday.

Buckley told Bolton's official website: “I’m really happy to be here. Bolton Wanderers is a massive club and they’ve offered me a real stage to help me get back to where I want to be.”

Trotters boss Phil Parkinson added: “We're delighted to welcome Will to the club. He's a player with a lot of Championship experience and we're looking forward to working with him.”