Former Sheffield Wednesday winger Michail Antonio called up for Sam Allardyce’s first England squad

Former Sheffield Wednesday winger Michail Antonio is the surprise inclusion in Sam Allardyce’s first England squad.

The West Ham star who spent two-and-a-half years at Hillsborough before moving to Nottingham Forest in 2014, is the only uncapped player in the squad to face Slovakia in a World Cup qualifier on September 4.

The squad is largely made up of that which turned in a disappointing performance during the European Championships in the summer, though there is no place this time for Everton’s Ross Barkley.

Dronfield’s Gary Cahill retains his place, as do South Yorkshire-born Jamie Vardy, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker and John Stones.

England squad to face Slovakia: Forster (Southampton), Hart (Man City), Heaton (Burnley); Cahill (Chelsea), Clyne (Liverpool), Jagielka (Everton), Rose (Tottenham), Shaw (Man Utd), Smalling (Man Utd), Stones (Man City), Walker (Tottenham); Alli (Tottenham), Antonio (West Ham), Dier (Tottenham), Drinkwater (Leicester), Henderson (Liverpool), Lallana (Liverpool), Rooney (Man Utd), Sterling (Man City), Walcott (Arsena); Kane (Tottenham), Sturridge (Liverpool), Vardy (Leicester).