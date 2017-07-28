Former Sheffield Wednesday player and boss Gary Megson makes surprising return to football

Gary Megson has made a return to football after a five year absence.

The former Sheffield Wednesday manager, who also served the club well as a player has gone back to West Brom as assistant to boss Tony Pulis.

Megson spend four years as manager at the Hawthorns between 2000 and 2004 and after spells at Nottingham Forest, leicester City and Bolton, he eventually found his way to boyhood club Wednesday.

However, Megson would last just a year at Hillsborough before being sacked with the Owls then third in League One.

The 58 year-old hasn't had a full-time job in football since, but today made an unusual comeback to work alongside an old friend in Pulis.

“I’m really pleased," Megson told West Brom's website. "I’ve known Tony a long time and although we’ve never lived in each other’s pockets we have similar views on how football should be played and how footballers should behave.

“I loved my time here although it’s a long time ago now. You obviously have the club you grow up supporting which you always consider to be your club. But this is as close to that relationship as possible – and I can’t pay it a higher compliment then that. It’s a terrific club with terrific support.”

Pulis added: "I’ve known Gary from my early days at Bristol Rovers when his dad Don gave me my debut and Gary would turn up to train as a 17-year-old,” said Pulis. "He’s been out of things for a while but that’s what attracted me in many ways – he’s fresh, he will hit the ground running and he’s a person I know I can bounce things off.”