Former Sheffield Wednesday hero Jose Semedo in 'dream move' to hometown club

Jose Semedo has joined Vitoria de Setubal in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The 32 year old midfielder described signing for his hometown club as a 'dream' as he signed a two year contract.

Semedo had been a free agent having been released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

He appeared to spend the summer traveling with boyhood friend Cristiano Ronaldo before arriving at Vitoria, at first to train with the team.

Today, the club revealed that the Owls fans' favourite had agreed to sign, much to the player's delight.

"I was born in Setúbal and any boy born in this city, before thinking about Sporting, Benfica, or FC Porto, thinks about Vitória. My dream has always been to wear the Vitoria shirt and thank God I was able to accomplish today," he told Vitoria's website.

"About a year ago, I said that if God blessed me with the possibility of wearing this shirt I would not ask for anything else. And so I will. Now just thank for this fantastic moment."

He added: "It was a dream of mine to come here. Now I am here and I will do what I do best, which is to work as much as possible to help Victory and my colleagues. The 'gaffer' knows that I can do several positions and, as I said, even the goalkeeper if I can I can play."

Semedo joined Wednesday from Charlton in 2011 and went on to make 167 appearances for the Owls.