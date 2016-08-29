FIVE things we learned from Brentford 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1

They could have done with a win but under the circumstances a draw wasn't the worst result in the world for Sheffield Wednesday.

Here are FIVE things we learned as the Owls took a point from Brentford...

Keiren Westwood made an uncharacteristic error

Joao's miss was an absolute shocker

Let's get this one out of the way early...it really was a terrible miss. When the ball came across from Kieran Lee, Owls fans were ready for the tap in from Lucas Joao. What they ended up with was a comedic mis-kick and a desperate second attempt which ballooned over the bar. What was going through his head, only Joao will know but fans can only hope that he spends the next two weeks in the international break rifling them home in training.

Westwood isn't infallible after all

Wednesdayites have become used to Keiren Westwood digging them out of a hole so it was a strange experience to see the Owls keeper commit a howler at Griffin Park; dwelling on the ball then lashing it against Lasse Vibe to concede the opener. We do know though, that Westwood is a strong character and it won't be something that plays on his mind. His humble plea for forgiveness in front of supporters at the end was also a nice touch. A lesson learned...stick it in the stand early if you have to.

Sam Hutchinson (left) knew how to celebrate

This Wednesday team has balls

I may have been critical of Wednesday's lack of physicality but on Saturday there was certainly no doubting their guts, at least. Given the fortnight they'd had, it would have been very easy for Wednesday to retreat into their shell and wallow in the agony of it all, especially under the circumstances in which they fell behind. But no, after what Tom Lees admitted was 'a bit of a wobble' after the goal, the Owls rallied and fought right til the end, where their determination was rewarded with Sam Hutchinson's superb header. The celebrations weren't bad either for someone who's goal tally isn't exactly off the charts!

Red card is a warning

While they could have done without it, obviously, David Jones' red card will serve as a reminder that referees are taking no grief this season. The, albeit a bit strict in this instance, implementation of the code of conduct whereby dissent towards officials carries a minimum punishment of a caution, should be welcomed but it can be subjective. A flailing of the arms in frustration is often a natural reaction and there's no malice or ill-felling behind it, but it appears as though it was this which resulted in Jones' second yellow card and a sending off. Brentford's goalscorer Vibe suffered a similar fate. All we can hope for now is that players learn from it AND there's consistency from match officials.

David Jones was sent off for dissent

This definitely maybe could be a turning point...perhaps

Everyone looks for omens and positive aspects that they hope will bring about a new dawn and a lot of the time it fails to appear. So, it's with caution that I state this could well be one of those moments. The way in which Wednesday snatched the point, right at the end will have completely changed the mood around Middlewood this week and Carlos Carvalhal's coaching staff will be focused on tactics and not trying to lift an angst-ridden squad. They could have probably done with a game sooner than that which is up next (Wigan in two weeks) but a rest won't do any harm either.