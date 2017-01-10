Fernando Forestieri's Top Five goals for Sheffield Wednesday + vote for your favourite

Fernando Forestieri has signed a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday, with fans hoping to see more of the magic that has helped the forward become such a favourite at Hillsborough.

Here, George Smith picks out the top five goals from Forestieri's 21 for the Owls...

Nottingham Forest - 31/10/15

First up is Forestieri’s strike against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough back in October 2015, which earned the Owls an important three points to cap off a memorable week after the stunning display against Arsenal just four days earlier. The striker took it upon himself to let fly from 25-yards out and send his powerful shot into the bottom corner, despite the best efforts of Dimitar Emitov to keep it out.

Cardiff City - 12/12/15

Already 2-0 down and looking set to make the long trip back to Sheffield empty handed, the Owls looked dead and buried at the Cardiff City Stadium. But Forestieri had other ideas as he showed brilliant, quick, fancy footwork to wriggle clear of Bluebirds winger Craig Noone before pulling the trigger and pinging a spectacular effort into the bottom corner.

Birmingham City - 26/12/15

Wednesday wanted to ensure their supporters received one final Christmas gift when Birmingham came to Hillsborough on Boxing Day. The 26-year old was clearly in the mood as he scored a brace as Wednesday ran out 3-0 winners. And his second goal was something special. The former Watford man picked the ball up inside his own half before taring down the left flank and cutting inside to send a brilliant curling effort into the top corner.

Bolton Wanderers - 12/1/16

Having won their last three home games, the Owls set out to continue that trend against relegation-threatened Bolton. Within 14 minutes Forestieri was at it again as he scored another sensational goal. The number 45 picked the ball up around 25-yards from goal before slamming a shot beyond Ben Amos in the Trotters’ goal. It may have received some help from the wind but it was another brilliant strike to add to his growing collection.

Fulham - 19/11/16

After losing his goal-scoring touch, the frontman stepped up on the banks of the Thames and scored a goal which was voted Championship Goal of the Weekend. After Barry Bannan dummied Ross Wallace’s pass, Forestieri played in Gary Hooper, who cleverly back heeled the ball back in to the path of the onrushing Forestieri, who slotted the ball home despite the best efforts of Fulham ‘keeper David Button to keep it out.

