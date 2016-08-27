FANS' VIEW: How Sheffield Wednesday supporters reacted online to the 1-1 draw with Brentford

'Pleased to get point a point that way, but we should have won' - that would sum up a great deal of Sheffield Wednesday fans' opinions following their 1-1 draw at Brentford.

It took a Sam Hutchinson header in injury time to gain a share of the spoils for Wednesday, after a howler from Keiren Westwood gifted the home side the lead.

A host of missed chances cost the Owls, just as it did last week against Leeds and there was a fair amount of relief among Wednesdayites.

@liamward_6 wrote: "All team played class today couldn't fault anyone bizarre goal Hopefully that equaliser kick starts our season."

@chris_shelley added: "1st half #swfc as dominant as you'll ever see, behind to freak goal then down to 10. Good point in end, deserved 3. Meltdown not necessary."

"Fingers crossed a turning point for the team. Need to start putting chances away and getting wins," wrote @smithjchris while @todwickrobswfc recognises the missed chances cost Wednesday: "Obviously happy with the point in the end but should have been 3 Need to improve," he wrote.

And @danny_coates held a similar viewpoint, adding: "Don't get me wrong can't beat a last minute equaliser but still disappointed with a draw."

@BillyFensterFen was pragmatic, stating: "Well, all things considered, I am quite happy to have come away from that game with a point."

Lucas Joao's first half miss was obviously a talking point too.

@damoj1905 wrote: "I've watched the Joao miss over and over and still can't figure out how the lad's missed it Oh well onward & upwards"

"Joao miss was not the miss of season it was the miss of the century. How the bloody hell did he miss that ?" added @Jase_Owl.

And

@dwoppy08 wrote: "Nobody try and tell me that Joao's took a touch, he tried to score first time, it's one of the worst misses I've seen. #Sitter"