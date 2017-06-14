Ex-Sheffield Wednesday winger scores for Jamaica after four-year international exile

Former Sheffield Wednesday star Jermaine Johnson proved he's still got it after finding the net for Jamaica on his return to the international set-up after a four-year absence.

The 36 year-old had not represented his country since 2013 when he played in a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Panama.

However, after a surprising recall to the Raggae Boyz squad, the old Hillsborough fans' favourite came off the bench to score what was a consolation goal from the penalty spot in Jamaica's 3-1 friendly defeat to Peru at the Estadio Monumental.

Johnson is now back in his home country, playing for Tivoli Gardens in the Red Stripe Premier League, where he began his career, after a spell in the US with Indy Eleven. He finished last season as the division's top scorer with 16 and was named Player of the Season.

The winger left Wednesday in 2015 after making over 250 appearances, scoring 30 goals.

Yesterday's goal for Jamaica was his 10th for his country, in his 69th cap.