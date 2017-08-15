EFL to look into earlier closing of summer transfer window

EFL clubs are to debate changes to the summer transfer window next month.

Responding to concerns from Premier League clubs surrounding the dates in which the window closes and criticism particularly of that fact that players can move after the season has already begun, the EFL have released a statement which indicates that the matter will be brought up amongst their members.

An EFL Spokesman said: “The EFL Board and its Clubs have previously expressed the opinion that closing the summer transfer window in advance of the season commencing would be an improvement on the current position. On this basis we will be tabling the matter for discussion with Clubs in September.

"It will be important that all the consequences of such a decision are fully considered, as the requirements of our Clubs are different to those in Europe’s top flight leagues.”