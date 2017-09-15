Dom Howson’s Sheffield Wednesday column: The stats don’t lie - Owls continue to progress under Carlos Carvalhal’s stewardship

Carlos Carvalhal is ticking off the milestones at S6.

Tomorrow’s trip to second-placed Cardiff City will be his 100th Championship match in charge of the Owls. He has overseen 46 wins and guided Wednesday to back-to-back play-offs finishes.

When chairman Dejphon Chansiri appointed Carvalhal in June 2015, few in this country knew much about the 51-year-old. They definitely do now.

Carvalhal is the third long-serving boss in the division - no mean feat considering the hiring and firing culture in the second-tier. It says a lot about his ability to get results under pressure. Every time Carvalhal has needed a win to silence the doom and gloom merchants he has got it.

His popularity and bond with Wednesdayites remains strong. He received a superb reception at the club’s 150th anniversary dinner last week. Many fans who attended the event stood up in the room to applaud Carvalhal.

There have been highs and lows during Carvalhal’s tenure but I would suggest the bulk of the fan-base are still right behind him and believe he is the right man to lead the club back into the Premier League after a 17-year absence.

Positivity is spreading around the club again after two Hillsborough wins on the spin.

The Owls have made their best start to a season under Carvalhal:

*2015-16: WLDDLLD = 6 points

*2016-17: WDLLDWW = 11 points

*2017-18: LDDWDWW = 12 points

Wednesday are six-unbeaten in the league and currently occupy the final play-off position.

“Not bad,” said Carvalhal with a broad smile. “And in the last four matches we have won 10 points.”

What should give the Owls plenty of confidence and self-belief is that they have picked up points against teams who troubled them last year.

They were held to a draw at Fulham in 2016. They won there this year.

They lost at Burton Albion in 2016. They secured a draw this year.

Brentford defeated them in their own backyard back last February but Wednesday gained sweet revenge in midweek.

Although they dropped points versus Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers, the Owls are still very much in credit this season.

Yes, Carvalhal has received significant financial backing from chairman Dejphon Chansiri in the transfer market but the team continue to make big strides under him.

