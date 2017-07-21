Dom Howson in Portugal: The long journey back to Sheffield for Owls duo

Owls kit men John Murray and Ashley Holland took an unconventional route to Portugal.

The popular pair left Wednesday's training ground last Friday morning and travelled south in the van to Portsmouth to get the ferry over to Santander in Spain. Long-serving kit manager Pete Coyle assisted packing the van and deputised at Mansfield Town.

Owls kit van

After arriving in Spain, Murray and Holland then drove for a further 11 hours to the team's hotel in the Algarve on Sunday - a day before the team checked in.

In total, Murray and Holland, who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure everything runs smoothly, racked up around 1,500 miles in their mammoth journey.

As well as the kit, Murray and Holland brought over training equipment, medical supplies, balls and cones.

Murray, who has worked at the club since 1998, and Holland will begin the return leg of their journey immediately after tomorrow's friendly with Vitoria de Setubal. They will get on the ferry on Sunday and arrive back at the club's training ground in the early hours of Tuesday morning. There is then the small matter of training later that day!