Des Walker reveals his woe for Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley

Des Walker has revealed the disappointment he felt for the fans in watching Sheffield Wednesday lost last season’s Play-Off Final at Wembley to Hull City.

The former Owls captain even admitted that he was absolutely certain Wednesday were going to see off the Tigers before the game and make it back to the division in which he turned out so many times in a blue and white shirt.

Sheffield Wednesday legend Des Walker, pictured recently at the new Paddy Power shop on Bellhouse Road

“It was a shame that when they got there (to Wembley), and they deserved to get there, that they didn’t quite manage it,” he said.

“At the start I just couldn’t see them not winning and maybe I’m a bit biased, but that’s how I felt.

“I wanted to see it for the fans, it would have given me great pleasure to see them in the Premier League, taking on Man United and Arsenal and Chelsea.”

Ahead of this Saturday clash between Wednesday and Nottingham Forest, for whom Walker turned out 300 times each, he went on to state what he feels makes the difference when attempting to gain promotion from the Championship.

Owls fans at Wembley...pic Steve Ellis

“I think it’s all about confidence, for me, full stop. It’s not about ability, it’s about confidence,” he said.

“If you watch, Brighton, for example, will win six on the bounce and then lose one and then lose three and every team will go through that type of run. That’s why it chops and changes.

“As soon as they lose one they lose confidence and as soon as they lose one other teams are looking at them to try and pick something up.”

Carlos Carvalhal lines up with his players at Wembley...Pic Steve Ellis

Des Walker in Sheffield Wednesday's Premier League days slides in to take the ball away from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer...seee story