Could do better ... We grade Sheffield Wednesday's summer signings so far

This past summer’s transfer window saw Sheffield Wednesday add just five players to their ranks, including Jordan Rhodes, who had initially signed the previous January on loan.

There weren’t too many needed to be added into a squad that had made the play-offs two seasons on the trot but how well have those brought to Hillsborough done? Here, with just over a third of the season gone, we take the time to have a look at how the new boys have fared, and it’s fair to say that it’s not been a resounding success overall, so far.