CONFIRMED SIGNING: Sheffield Wednesday snap up former Ajax and AC Milan defender Urby Emanuelson

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of former Ajax and AC Milan defender Urby Emanuelson.

Having agreed personal terms, free agent Emanuelson, an ex-Dutch international, underwent a medical last night and the deal until the end of the season was officially announced by the club this morning.

While the summer transfer market shut last Wednesday, clubs can sign unattached players, so long as they were without a club at the transfer deadline, at any stage.

Left-back Emanuelson, capped 17 times by his country, has been without a club since leaving Hellas Verona at the end of last season. He played just 11 times in his short stint with the Italian outfit.

Emanuelson boasts a wealth of experience at the highest level, having represented three of Europe’s biggest clubs in Ajax, AC Milan and AS Roma.

He started his career with Ajax, featuring over 170 times for the Dutch giants, before heading to AC Milan where he won the Scudetto and Italian Super Cup titles in a three-year spell.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to English football, having spent six months on loan at Fulham in 2013.

Following his release by Roma last year, Emanuelson, who can also be deployed on the left wing and in central midfield, remained in Serie A and plied his trade for Atlanta before moving to Verona.

Emanuelson’s arrival will bring to an end Wednesday’s lengthy search for a new left-back to compete with Daniel Pudil for a starting berth.

The Owls failed to land Joe Bennett and Morgan Fox before the transfer deadline. Bennett ended up moving to Cardiff City while League One side Addicks turned down three offers from the Owls for Fox.

Wednesday, without a victory in their last five matches, are back in action on Saturday following the two-week international break. Carvalhal’s men entertain Wigan Athletic, who are one place and a point below them in the standings.

Striker Fernando Forestieri said: “When we play at home in front of our fans it is always positive and I hope we can win.

“We will play with the heart for them.

“We have two home games very close by and we will be doing our very best.”

Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood was an unused substitute as the Republic of Ireland were held to a 2-2 draw at Serbia last night.

