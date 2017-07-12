CONFIRMED: Sheffield Wednesday to host Rangers in pre-season friendly

Sheffield Wednesday will entertain Rangers in a pre-season friendly later this month.

The warm-up match will take place on Sunday, July 30 at Hillsborough, kick-off 3pm.

It will be the second time in four years the Owls have played the Scottish club in a friendly on home soil. Michail Antonio’s first half effort condemned the Gers to a 1-0 defeat in front of a crowd of 16,280.

Wednesday kick off their Championship campaign with a trip to Preston North End on Sautrday, August 6.

