CONFIRMED: Sheffield Wednesday sign midfielder George Boyd

Sheffield Wednesday have today completed their first summer signing, capturing midfielder George Boyd on a free transfer.

The workaholic 31-year-old has decided to drop down a level, quitting Premier League Burnley to pen a two-year contract with the Owls.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Boyd was offered a one-year contract extension by the Clarets but he turned it down because he wanted a longer deal.

Several clubs, including Aston Villa and Derby County, are believed to have expressed an interest in Boyd’s services in the close season but the player, who can be deployed on either wing, has elected to move to Hillsborough.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

The former Stevenage trainee has been a first-team regular for Burnley over the last three seasons. He played a big part in their promotion to the top-flight in 2016.

Boyd, capped twice by Scotland, made 36 appearances for the Clarets last season, hitting two goals.

His former clubs include Peterborough United, Nottingham Forest (loan) and Hull City.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter