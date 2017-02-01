CONFIRMED: Sheffield Wednesday sign Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday have finally completed the signing of Jordan Rhodes on loan from Middlesbrough, the club have announced.

Rhodes has been a long-term target for Wednesday but the asking price has been a stumbling block in the past.

The Owls had been battling with Aston Villa to secure the former Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers frontman, however Villa turned their attentions to Brentford's Scott Hogan earlier in the afternoon, leaving Wednesday with a clear run.

After protracted negotiations, and a delay over the timing of the paperwork, a deal was struck which will see the Scotland international join on loan until the end of the season, with the move to become permanent in the summer for an undisclosed fee.

Football League officials met today to ratify the move, following a complication in the final stages of the process last night.

An EFL spokesman said:“The EFL is now satisfied that the relevant documents in relation to the transfer of Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough to Sheffield Wednesday were sent prior to the expiry of last night’s deadline, thereby allowing the EFL to accept the registration and the transfer of the player.”

Rhodes has made just six appearances for Boro in the Premier League this season having joined the Teesiders for a fee close to £10million last January.

In the second half of the campaign he scored five goals in 18 appearances, helping Middlesbrough win automatic promotion to the top flight. Including his goals for a struggling Blackburn, Rhodes found the net 17 times last season, all of them in the Championship.

The 26 year old's arrival was announced the day after Wednesday slipped out of the play-off positions after a 2-2 draw with off-form Bristol City at Ashton Gate.