Comment: Why Sheffield Wednesday should cash in on Fernando Forestieri IF they can get a buyer and a hefty fee

Let's get one thing straight right from the start; this opinion on Fernando Forestieri is not solely based on events of the past few days.

Carlos Carvalhal is 100% right when he says that training ground bust-ups, the like of which happened between Sam Winnall and Fernando Forestieri, occur at football clubs the world over and at every level.

Forestieri is currently Wednesday's most salable asset

Sometimes such news gets out and the clubs deal with it whichever way they feel necessary - Carvalhal dropped Forestieri from the squad for the match against QPR on Saturday - and on other occasions you might find that someone has been left out after 'picking up a knock' and the real reasons never see the light of day.

So, a player getting involved in an altercation with a team mate is, in isolation, not really a good enough excuse to get rid of a player, indeed there's a very good argument that suggests that the odd bit of pushing and shoving in training at least shows commitment.

This indiscretion, however, comes almost exactly a year after a refusal to board the team bus and play against Norwich City and a week after it was revealed by Carvalhal that Forestieri doesn't really fancy playing on the left and that he'd much rather be front and centre. There's also the fact that he's almost constantly linked with a move away, which could lead the cynics among us to wonder why.

Again, in the grand scheme of things, some of this is hardly worth getting worked up about and the one genuinely worthy of anger has been given the 'forgive and forget' treatment by most, but these kinds of revelations from the outside at least, cumulatively point towards a player who is difficult to manage.

Forestieri in action against Preston on the opening day of the season

You often find this with footballing mavericks such as Forestieri and Wednesday have had a few of them in the past.

There's absolutely no doubting his talent. When on form, the former Watford forward remains one of the best and most exciting players in the Championship and he has the ability to change games. The problem is, where do you play him? Forestieri feels you aren't going to see the best of him while out on the left - an opinion I think is wrong, for what it's worth. So does he then go out as part of a front two? Given my belief that the most important forward player Sheffield Wednesday have in their ranks is Gary Hooper, it's that pair up front, then?

That leaves Sam Winnall, Jordan Rhodes and Steven Fletcher on the sidelines, plus Atdhe Nuhiu and Lucas Joao kicking their heels somewhere. Are any of that initial trio as good as Forestieri? Probably not. Can any of them score as many as Forestieri has done in his time at Hillsborough (12 and 15 in each full campaign)? All three are capable, even if some are yet to fully show it.

Here, though, is the most important matter relating to all of this... Forestieri is a player who could bring in a sizable fee. And a sizable fee is very much needed around Hillsborough at the minute.

For all of their ability and with the greatest respect, Steven Fletcher and Sam Winnall being made available wouldn't have clubs throwing millions of pounds at you to take either of them off your hands. Rhodes would attract suitors, but given his form since moving to Wednesday, the club would surely make a loss on their outlay and that's not going to happen on Dejphon Chansiri's watch.

So while all of them are important to Wednesday, only Forestieri is of the kind of value to other clubs in the Championship and possibly even the Premier League that makes it worthwhile selling.

What's makes it all the more worthwhile and indeed almost necessary is that by Carvalhal's admission, getting quality central defenders in is proving a difficult and costly exercise and there's not a great deal of money left in the pot with the spectre of Financial Fair Play looming large.

There are enough players in the squad to get goals. With only two recognised centre-backs, there are nowhere near enough to keep them out.

Who else could they sell for enough money to bring in what they need? Keiren Westwood: unimaginable to let leave the best goalkeeper in the league. Tom Lees: they're already short in that position without losing another. Kieran Lee: crucial when fit and nevertheless, his current injury would put off potential interest.

Something's got to give. Wednesday could do with the money to bolster a squad lacking depth in important areas and Forestieri's a salable asset. What's gone on this week might just make a tough decision a little easier to make, but really the big reason to let him go is money-related and little else.