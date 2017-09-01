Comment: Why Sheffield Wednesday can be satisfied with their transfer business

Sheffield Wednesday had a pretty good transfer window.

Their squad definitely looks stronger than before.

The Owls bolstered the centre-back position by adding Frederico Venancio and Joost van Aken.

Some fans may question why Wednesday swooped to sign Jacob Butterfield on deadline day. Central midfielder is an area where the Owls are well-stocked when everyone is fit and firing.

However, Sam Hutchinson and Kieran Lee are currently injured and Almen Abdi is still struggling to overcome a knee problem, leaving Carvalhal with only Barry Bannan and David Jones.

George Boyd

Butterfield’s arrival increases the options at Carvalhal’s disposal and the Derby County loanee will bring extra creativity to the midfield engine room.

And we shouldn’t forget Wednesday also turned Jordan Rhodes’ move into a permanent transfer and added experienced wide man George Boyd this summer.

Slowly the pieces are coming together in the jigsaw puzzle.

The only thing missing from their recruitment drive for me was a direct, pacey winger. That would have made it a perfect summer. Maybe it is an area which will be addressed in January.

Perhaps more importantly the Owls held on to their top players. Barry Bannan, Fernando Forestieri, Jordan Rhodes and George Hirst have been in demand in recent weeks but Wednesday held firm and did not cash in on them. It shows how ambitious and determined the Owls are to make it third time lucky.

If you are being hyper critical, Wednesday could have done with offloading more of their fringe players.

As part of Butterfield transfer, Sam Winnall moved in the opposite direction. It made sense for Wednesday to let a striker go and Winnall, their fifth choice forward, made way. Lewis McGugan also left Hillsborough but the squad remains bloated in some areas.

All in all, the Owls should be pleased with their transfer business.

