COMMENT: Forget beating Newcastle United, win over Cardiff City could be Sheffield Wednesday's real turning point

It was never going to be a classic and thankfully from a Sheffield Wednesday perspective most people acknowledged that beforehand.

The majority of the 27,000+ Owls fans who crammed into Hillsborough for the match against Cardiff City will have done so in the realisation that this wouldn't be anywhere near akin to the win over Newcastle United last Saturday.

Then, Carlos Carvalhal's side - at last - showed all the creativity, flair and excitement that we haven't witnessed anywhere near enough of. They were dynamic from the start, they got the crowd behind them and after a fine first half display, got the goals after the break that they so deserved.

The problem was, we had all been here before. Previous to seeing off Rafa Benitez's men, arguably the best performance of the season came against Norwich City, thrashing the Canaries 5-1 in an attacking masterclass. A few days later, Burton Albion arrived on S6, shut up shop and so developed a frustrating 90 minutes of attack versus defence, in which the Brewers came out on top.

Perhaps it was that which had kept Wednesday's fans in check when Neil Warnock brought his Bluebirds up north; knowing from experience that victory over one of the division's better sides doesn't necessarily mean that a team with far less quality won't provide a stern challenge.

So it proved. Cardiff came with Greg Halford sitting in front of the back four, just as he did in the red of Rotherham United last year under Warnock, in the Millers' 1-0 victory at Hillsborough. He would be tasked with a similar role - blocking everything in front of him.

Carlos Carvalhal and Lee Bullen point the way.....Pic Steve Ellis

Along with the rest of the visitors' backline, they did just that, and they did it very well. Wednesday struggled to create too many chances and it made for a forgettable game...just the way Warnock would have wanted it.

However, the emergence of Fernando Forestieri changed that. He buzzed around the pitch, finding gaps that weren't being utilised before and Wednesday as a group maintained their composure to keep plugging away in the hope they would find a breakthrough.

To their credit the fans remained patient, not allowing frustration to envelop Hillsborough and with a few minutes remaining the goal the team's efforts deserved, arrived after Allan McGregor had beaten away Jordan Rhodes shot and Forestieri headed in.

The roar was as big as it was last week. With Fulham winning, relief played its part in that almighty din.

Steven Fletcher gets away from City's Jazz Richards....Pic Steve Ellis

On the face of it it might seem like just another win on the road to securing a play-off place, but this victory suggested that there is grit in this Sheffield Wednesday team. There is a determination to ensure that the opportunity to rid themselves of the disappointment many of them felt at Wembley last year won't be lost.

The team showed character to keep going against a very difficult opponent. They hadn't looked like doing that at certain stages of this season, but it was there against Cardiff. Now they have shown that that will exists, if they can produce it in every game, then this season should come to an end under the Wembley arch again.