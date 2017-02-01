"Chuffed to bits!" Jordan Rhodes' delight at joining Sheffield Wednesday from Middlesbrough

New Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes has described himself as 'chuffed to bits' after completing his move from Middlesbrough.

The 26 year-old has joined on an initial loan deal from the Premier League outift, with the move to become permanent in the summer.

The was a concern that the switch would not take place after a late snag last night right at the end of the transfer window, however the EFl confirmed this morning that they were satisfied that the paperwork was received on time and Rhodes was given the go-ahead to join a club he says he has 'held dear to my heart for a few years now."

"I'm chuffed to bits," said Rhodes, who will wear number 17. "It's a club that I've held dear to my heart for a few years now. I've got very good memories of playing at Hillsborough. I've always said that Hillsborough is my favourite away ground and to have it as a home ground, I'm really looking forward to playing there.

On the prospect of turning out at the home of the Owls, Rhodes added: "It is the history. It is the fans make it what it is. There's real great tradition about the club and I'm looking forward to getting started. I have one or two good memories of scoring goals at Hillsborough but fans won't thank me for that but hopefully I can score one or two in the blue and white colours of Sheffield Wednesday now."

Meanwhile Carlos Carvalhal has poured scorn on reports that Wednesday have paid £10 million to secure the services of Rhodes.

Speaking after the Owls' 2-2 draw at Bristol City, the head coach said: "I don't manage money. It is nothing related to me. I talk about technical things.

"Sometimes the numbers that run very fast in the press don't represent the truth."