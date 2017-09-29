Chris Holt’s Owls Column: Why Carvalhal is facing the most crucial week of his Sheffield Wednesday reign

The international break, and it’s timing, has very often been kind to Sheffield Wednesday under Carlos Carvalhal.

The temporary stop to league action seems to arrive just when the team needs it; maybe off the back of a poor run, a bad defeat or in the midst of an injury backlog.

And in fairness to the Owls head coach and his side, they very often deliver on their return to action.

However, this latest break which comes following the visit of Leeds United to Hillsborough on Sunday, could end up being a defining aspect of Carvalhal’s reign.

Not that Dejphon Chansiri is anything like your average chairman, but there’s a theory that if things aren’t going well on the pitch and the men at the top are getting tetchy, the international break offers an opening for change - an excuse even.

The belief is that should the big boss wish to relieve a manager of his duties, the two-week gap between games provides the perfect opportunity for a new man to come in, get his feet under the table and get to work in hammering home his own philosophy of how they should be playing.

That’s not to say that Chansiri is contemplating change - the secrecy that surrounds the running of the club would suggest that he and he alone would know - but you’d be stunned if the thought of life without Carvalhal hadn’t at least entered his head over the past week.

By the time the team headed to Birmingham on Wednesday night fans were still seething at the derby debacle which saw rivals United head to Hillsborough and, for the majority of the game, tear Wednesday apart.

The performance at St Andrew’s may have been an better but what happened last Sunday in that shocking display of ineptitude shouldn’t be used as the baseline for improvement.

And alas, a slight upturn wasn’t enough as Wednesday fell to a 1-0 defeat against a side who haven’t won since the second game of the season and have barely looked like doing so during that time.

Carvalhal’s passionate, if surely a little premeditated, response to the questioning of his players’ abilities and their mentality this week, which manifested itself in a symbolic battering of a £20 note, at least showed how much he cares about the squad. That, aligned with the arguably ill-advised call to take them out of the firing line and shoulder media responsibilities this week exhibits admirable loyalty.

And he will be praying that level of backing will be reciprocated on the pitch when Leeds United head here for yet another big derby game at S6.

At the minute it seems as though an awful lot is out of Carvalhal’s hands.

The coach is relying on the players to perform and the chairman to keep the faith. For someone who enjoys a high element of control, that could make for a very edgy week.