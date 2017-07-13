Championship news: Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee joins Sunderland

Sunderland have signed Republic of Ireland international Aiden McGeady from Everton.

The Black Cats have paid a reported £250,000 for the Republic of Ireland international winger who spent last season on loan at Preston North End.

McGeady had an unproductive spell at Sheffield Wednesday in the latter half of the 2015/16 season where he made 13 appearances and scored just once. His time at Hillsborough was hugely disappointing but the 31 year old turned his career around last season with an impressive campaign at Deepdale, scoring eight goals under Simon Grayson, now his boss at the Stadium of Light.

Grayson told the club's website: “Aiden’s career speaks volumes. He’s been an exceptional player and was an outstanding performer at Preston last season.

"He was recognised by the league with Player of the Month awards and he already knows a few of the lads from his Everton days. He has the pace to take people on and carry us up the pitch, and he’ll excite the supporters."

Sunderland have also brought in Bury striker James Vaughan