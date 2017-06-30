Carlos Carvalhal two years on: The highs and lows of the Sheffield Wednesday head coach's reign

Today marks two years since a little-known Portuguese coach arrived at Hillsborough and set about attempting to take Sheffield Wednesday back into the Promised Land of the Premier League.

Carlos Carvalhal, a man then with 15 managerial roles in 17 years on his CV in his native Portugal, Greece and Turkey, officially joined the Owls on June 30, 2015 to little fanfare outside of the blue side of the Steel City. Now after 24 months in the job, the 51 year-old is a well-known, well respected boss and the third longest-serving manager in the Championship.