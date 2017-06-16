Carabao Cup Draw: Who did Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Chesterfield get?

The draw has been made for the first round of the newly-named Carabao Cup in Thailand.

In the most interesting tie for our region, Sheffield Wednesday will host Chesterfield at Hillsborough.

Sheffield United have also been given a home draw and they welcome Walsall to Bramall Lane.

Doncaster Rovers have been given a Yorkshire derby as they go to Bradford City.

Rotherham United will also not travel as Lincoln City, newly returned to the EFL, come to the New York Stadium.

Barnsley are at home to Morecambe.

The ties are scheduled to take place on the week commencing 7 August,

MORE TO FOLLOW