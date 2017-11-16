Bristol City have Sheffield Wednesday’s respect but there’s no fear at home

Sheffield Wednesday winger Adam Reach says the Owls players can look at their recent form with pride rather than peer up at Saturday’s opponents Bristol City.

The Robins have been one of the surprise packages this season and are currently fourth in the Championship table after 16 games.

GOAL.....Adam Reach first goal....Pic Steve Ellis

However, while Reach is impressed by what Lee Johnson’s side have achieved so far, the man with three goals in his last three games is convinced Wednesday will be more than a match for City.

A three-match unbeaten run has lifted spirits in the Owls camp, with that 2-1 win over Aston Villa before the international break the chief reason for a rise in confidence.

And Reach says the team’s form at Hillsborough, where they have lost just once all season, can help them see off a difficult opponent in Bristol City on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” said Reach who has been on target against Barnsley, Millwall and Villa in recent games. “Like I said before, we respect every opponent. Bristol City are on a good run of form but so are we now, we picked up a great win at Villa.

GOAL.....Adam Reach first goal....Pic Steve Ellis

“It will be nice coming back home after the break and with the fans having had a break too, cheering us on in big numbers against Bristol City.

“If we play anywhere near as well as we did against Villa and the way we have played at home then we are confident of taking three points.”