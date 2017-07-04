'Brilliant signing for Sheffield Wednesday!' - Burnley fans' views on George Boyd's move

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been very positive about the arrival of George Boyd from Burnley...but what did supporters of his old club think?
Here are a few examples of what Clarets fans were saying on twitter following the switch...
Sheffield Wednesday fans have been very positive about the arrival of George Boyd from Burnley...but what did supporters of his old club think?
Here are a few examples of what Clarets fans were saying on twitter following the switch...
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.