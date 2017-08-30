BREAKING: Sheffield Wednesday sign Dutch centre-back

Sheffield Wednesday have today completed the signing of SC Heerenveen centre-back Joost van Aken.

The 23-year-old has joined the Owls for an undisclosed fee, having undergone a medical yesterday. Van Aken, a former Holland Under-21 international, has committed his future to the Championship club until 2021.

Wednesday fought off competition from Italian club Lazio and Turkish Cup winners Konyaspor to land van Aken, who clocked up 90 appearances for Eredivisie side Heerenveen.

Van Aken will wear shirt number four and train with his new teammates for the first time tomorrow. He will be eligible to make his Wednesday debut when Carlos Carvalhal’s side entertain Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 9 after the two-week international break.

