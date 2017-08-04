BREAKING: Sheffield Wednesday set to announce Johan Djourou signing

Sheffield Wednesday are on the verge of unveiling Johan Djourou as their latest signing, The Star understands.

The former Arsenal centre half today successfully completed a medical and has agreed the terms of his contract with The Owls.

Djourou was without a club having left Hamburg at the end of last season.

Clubs in the Premier League and abroad - including Serie A side Genoa - have reportedly shown an interest in the 30-year-old this summer.

The 30-year-old spent a decade with Arsenal, making 140 appearances before joining Hamburg in 2014 following an initial loan spell.

During his time with the Gunners, Djourou made 19 appearances in the Champions League. His best single season saw him make 37 appearances during the 2010/11 campaign until he was ruled out with a dislocated shoulder suffered in a clash against Manchester United.

He went on to make 104 appearances for Bundesliga outfit Hamburg across four seasons.

The 6ft3 defender has won 67 caps for Switzerland, featuring at both World Cup 2006 and 2014 as well as Euro 2016.

Djourou will become Wednesday's third signing of the summer following the permanent deal for Jordan Rhodes and the signing of George Boyd.

It appears unlikely he will be eligible to feature in the Owls' Championship opener at Preston North End on Saturday. Signings must be registered and ratified by the EFL by noon on the day before any game.