BREAKING: Jordan Rhodes Sheffield Wednesday signing gets go-ahead from EFL

The Football League have confirmed that the proposed transfer of Jordan Rhodes to Sheffield Wednesday from Middlesbrough can go ahead.

Officials from the EFL met today to discuss whether they received documentation in time to beat the 11pm transfer deadline and it has been decided that the paperwork arrived within the timeframe.

The statement read: “The EFL is now satisfied that the relevant documents in relation to the transfer of Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough to Sheffield Wednesday were sent prior to the expiry of last night’s deadline, thereby allowing the EFL to accept the registration and the transfer of the player.”

