BREAKING: Fernando Forestieri dropped from Sheffield Wednesday squad

Sheffield Wednesday have left talismanic forward Fernando Forestieri out of their squad for today's Championship tussle with Queens Park Rangers.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal's decision to drop Forestieri comes just days after the 27-year-old was reportedly involved in a training ground bust-up with Sam Winnall.

It is claimed Forestieri, who finished Wednesday's top-scorer last season, bagging 12 goals, and Winnall squared up to each other on Thursday following a mistimed tackle by Forestieri and had to be separated by their teammates.

Carvalhal refused to comment on the alleged incident at his pre-match press call yesterday.

But he went on to say it is not uncommon for there be scuffles in training.

Carvalhal said: “If you are training with high intensity, if you want the team to recover the ball, work hard, put the feet (in) and try to win the balls aggressively, this happens sometimes.

“They upset one another, sometimes they cross the line.

“It has happened in the past, it happens in the present and will happen in the future - in my team, in all the teams in the world.”

Forestieri, who played up front in Wednesday's Championship opener at Preston North End last weekend, was an unused substitute against Chesterfield in midweek.

