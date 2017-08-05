BREAKING: Deal off - Johan Djourou move to Sheffield Wednesday collapses

Have your say

Johan Djourou's proposed move to Sheffield Wednesday has fallen through.

The Star understands 30-year-old defender passed a medical after agreeing a deal with the Hillsborough outfit yesterday.

However, talks have since broken down between the two parties. It remains unclear whether the deal will be resurrected.

The Owls, who face Preston North End in their opening Championship fixture this afternoon, are keen to strengthen their centre-half resources to boost their promotion hopes.

Djourou, capped 67 times by Switzerland, is a free agent after leaving Hamburg at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old spent a decade with Premier League giants Arsenal, making 140 appearances including 19 in the Champions League.