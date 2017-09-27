Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday: Possible teams, history, referee and match betting

Sheffield Wednesday look to quickly shake off the misery of their derby defeat on Sunday as they travel to face lowly Birmingham City at St Andrews tonight.

The Owls can move up to ninth in the table with a win over the Blues, though an albeit unlikely high-scoring success could take them above Aston Villa into eighth.

THEY SAID IT

Carlos Carvalhal: “I don’t believe the last game (against Sheffield United) will affect us against Birmingham. Our team usually react very fast and very quickly after defeat. All the games are important and we will do our best (against Birmingham). We try to win all the games."

Lee Carsley: “I expect them to be all guns blazing on Wednesday and it’s important we not only match them but try and run over the top of them. The lads should look forward to playing at St Andrew’s, you should never take it as a given that we are going to win at home but if we are going to do anything in this league you have to win your home games and it’s important that starts on Wednesday.”

POSSIBLE TEAMS

Keiren Westwood brings down Clayton Donaldson to give away a late penalty when these sides last met at St Andrews

Birmingham: Tomasz Kuszczak, Emilio Nsue, Michael Morrison, Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin, Cheikh N’Doye, Craig Gardner, David Davis, Jeremie Boga, Jacques Maghoma, Sam Gallagher

Sheffield Wednesday: Keiren Westwood, Jack Hunt or Liam Palmer, Tom Lees, Joost van Aken, Daniel Pudil, Kieran Lee, David Jones, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach, Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher

FORM

Birmingham: LLLLD

Sheffield Wednesday: DWWDL

HISTORY LESSON

Wednesday have won three out of their last four meetings with Birmingham. But on their last trip to St Andrew’s, the Owls let slip three points despite taking a 76th minute lead courtesy of substitute Gary Hooper, pictured left. The striker fired home after latching on to Steven Fletcher’s lovely back heel. Hooper has scored three goals on his last two trips to Birmingham. A Clayton Donaldson penalty made it one apiece and in an absorbing finish Atdhe Nuhiu struck the crossbar for Wednesday before Lukas Jutkiewicz headed in a late winner.

Wednesday gained sweet revenge in the reverse fixture, securing a 3-0 victory after goals by Jordan Rhodes, Sam Winnall and Adam Reach.

REFEREE

Stephen Martin

It will be the second occasion the Staffordshire-based whistler has taken charge of an Owls match this season. He oversaw Wednesday’s Hillsborough draw with Sunderland last month. Martin, who has been an EFL official since 2012, has taken charge of 11 matches this season, dishing out 14 cautions and one red card.

BETTING (odds from SkyBet)

Birmingham 9/5 Draw 23/10 Sheffield Wednesday 6/4

WORTH A PUNT?

Steven Fletcher to score in a 1-0 win for Wednesday - 22/1

CLICK HERE FOR FULL PREVIEW COVERAGE OF SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY'S TRIP TO BIRMINGHAM CITY