Betting: How the bookies see Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will hope to make up some ground on the Championship’s early leaders when they travel to St Andrews on Saturday.

The Owls completed a league double over Birmingham City last season, performances which account for their starting odds of 8/5 (Betway) despite their indifferent start to the campaign.

They won the corresponding fixture 2-1 in the last campaign and a repeat of that score is priced at 10/1 by bet365.

While Wednesday are favourites, it’s a surprise to see Birmingham quoted as long as 15/8 (188bet) to secure three points, particularly as they’ve got off to a decent start in the Championship, including a fine 3-0 win over Norwich City.

Nevertheless, Fernando Forestieri is 9/2 (Ladbrokes) to notch the game’s first goal and William Hill’s 10/3 for Wednesday to lead after half an hour holds plenty of appeal.

In fact, most punters appear to be anticipating a flood of goals after the match stats team at bettingexpert.com pointed out that while two of the pair’s last eight contests finished goalless, the other half dozen yielded 23 goals, information which explains the support given to Titanbet’s 11/10 for the game to produce more than 2.5 goals.

Elsewhere, the Owls are 6/4 (Winner.com) to retain a clean sheet and an attractive 9/20 (Betway) to win either half.

However, though Wednesday are favoured to win in the Midlands, the home side’s steady start to the campaign almost guarantees that Saturday’s contest will be tight.

Backers who concur can get 10/3 (Paddy Power) against it finishing as a score draw, or 11/2 (BetVictor.com) against the Owls emerging victorious following a drawn first 45 minutes. Winner.com post an inviting 7/1 about the away side winning 1-0.

