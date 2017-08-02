At last! Sheffield Wednesday unveil their 150th anniversary kits

Sheffield Wednesday's eagerly-anticipated kits to mark the clubs 150th anniversary have finally been unveiled.

Having dispensed of the broad stripes last season, the club have gone one step further by producing a jersey with an all blue body, a smart collar and white sleeves, reminiscent of how the team looked in the 60s.

The away shirt also pays tribute to another era with what the club says is a 'modern twist' on the yellow and black strip from the early 90s.

The shirts also feature the logo 'Elev8' a sports performance supplement company.

The club said on their website: "Both strips are designed and manufactured by kit partner Elev8 with full embroidery, limited edition 150th anniversary crests and deluxe fit.

"The shirts house the very latest technology, with extra breathable panelling on an interlock material, and ‘150 years 1867 - 2017’ embroidered onto the rear of the collar.

"The socks on the home strip are white with blue hoops, while the away socks are black with yellow hoops."

The kits will be available from the club shop later this month.

Wednesday revealed their third kit earlier this year, designed by fan Karl Nuttall