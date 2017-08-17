Alan Biggs: It’s ridiculously early for drastic decisions to be made at Sheffield Wednesday

Not knowing the result last night (after this went to press), you have this column at a great disadvantage.

And so do those, probably a minority, who howl for a change of Sheffield Wednesday manager only one or two games into this Championship season.

Hopefully the relevant number in that sentence is not now three.

But regardless, how can any independent observer support that?

How can you fairly measure, let’s say, two or three games of things going wrong (hopefully not but the point stands) against two seasons of them going (largely) right?

That’s not to say this isn’t a make or break season for Carlos Carvalhal.

It is, as I’ve previously written.

Or that he shouldn’t take his share of the blame – share – for a state of drift in squad reshaping that I think has had more to do with the overall management recruitment structure. Or that he won’t be properly judged on launching a genuine third promotion attempt.

It has to take shape quite quickly, of course.

Patterns can set by early results and trends hard to reverse.

If change is decreed, it has to be soon enough to work. But think half a dozen matches as a bare minimum.

In the meantime, I reckon it’s ridiculously early for anything drastic – beyond some urgently needed transfer business – and, besides, we shouldn’t under-estimate the strength of the relationship between chairman and head coach.

From my understanding, Dejphon Chansiri didn’t even consider jettisoning Carvalhal last summer, let alone give a thought to who might replace him.

When names are inevitably rumoured – David Moyes has been thrown in for starters and you can expect to see others like Steve McClaren soon enough – the authors clearly don’t know how Chansiri’s mind works.

In fact, none of us really do when it comes to how he might react, as evidenced by Carvalhal’s own appointment.

As we’ve seen in certain player issues and in hard-ball transfer negotiations, Chansiri is not a man to be stampeded by anyone.

If he thinks he is right, he sticks by that course regardless.

However, there is an extra factor here beyond his control. As Carvalhal told me on Sheffield Live TV last season, “I’ll go when people kick my ass.”

He meant the crowd, not his chairman, repeating again recently that only a disconnect in the triangle between himself, Chansiri and the fans would make him reconsider being happy in the job.

That’s the danger for those who, in my view, should be careful what they wish for when it comes to reacting to these early games.

But, yes, regardless of last night’s result, I think everyone can rest assured that Carvalhal needs no reminding of what is required of him this season.

He might just need the backing of the last two seasons to achieve it.