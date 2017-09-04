150 years of Sheffield Wednesday: How the inimitable Derek Dooley rocked the Kop

In their long history, no player has had a greater short-term impact than Derek Dooley.

As a result, his legendary goalscoring feats made him a hero amongst Wednesdayites but few realised what a long-term impact he would have on both sides of the city’s football divide.

Derek Dooley in his playing days.

It’s now a lifetime since Dooley exploded onto the scene at Hillsborough with the sort of goalscoring rarely seen anywhere.

Owls followers need to be pushing towards 80 and beyond to say that they saw Dooley rampaging through opposing defences and putting the ball in the net with such astonishing regularity.

It remains one of the most remarkable individual contributions in the club’s history and, for a short time, his was the name on everyone’s lips... the name in every headline.

Despite his playing career being tragically cut short at just 23 when he had to have his leg amputated, Dooley was to remain a major figure in the city and his subsequent involvement at Sheffield United, ultimately as chairman, meant he transcended both city clubs in a way that has never been matched.

Derek Dooley after receiving his MBE

He shot to fame during his incredible season of 1951/52 when his 46 goals in just 30 matches led Wednesday on an instant return to the top flight.

Born in Pitsmoor and growing up a Wednesdayite, Dooley’s prolific goalscoring in Wednesday’s reserves and third team earned him his first team opportunity. Always a dream of his.

It wasn’t initially taken and after Wednesday’s relegation in 1951, he wasn’t actually picked until October of the following season. The impact was instant, devastating and prolonged.

Awkward and gangly, the giant, red-haired newcomer had his critics at first. But he was strong, fast, aggressive and knew no fear. His was not the sweet touch and subtle control. But he had his strengths.

Derek Dooley

Dooley kept it simple; chasing lost causes; never giving up; challenging for the ball in a manner which ranged from brave to reckless.

And he had one thing on his mind. Scoring goals for Wednesday. And how he delivered in that short, golden spell. He announced himself with a winning double against Barnsley at Hillsborough on October 6th, 1951.

Sheffield’s Saturday night sports paper, the Green ‘Un, had his name up in lights - ‘He’ll Dooley All Right’ said the headline across the front page.

He was to dominate those front page headlines week after week because, a couple of weeks later, he went off on a scoring spree that saw him hit the net in nine successive matches.

In those nine matches he scored an incredible 22 goals.

The run ended on Christmas Day 1952 against Nottingham Forest in front of 61,187 at Hillsborough but he then went off on another spree and he became not only the talk of Sheffield but across football too.

Wednesday fans had a new, goalscoring idol. His 46 goals swept Wednesday to promotion.

Critics said he wouldn’t ‘do it’ in the First Division and, at the start, he didn’t. But he was improving and there was even talk of possible England recognition.

You can’t keep a good goalscorer down; Dooley adjusted to the top flight and started scoring again. Sixteen in 24 games and a fearsome reputation for a physical style which unsettled opponents.

Then, later that season, the fateful Valentine’s Day afternoon in 1953 at Deepdale when, chasing a through ball with typical determination and bravery, Dooley collided with the Preston goalkeeper and broke his leg.

Unknown to anyone, a cut at the back of his leg had become infected and a few days later in Preston hospital, it was discovered that gangrene had set in and he had to have his right leg amputated.

It devastated not only every Wednesdayite but shocked the whole of football. Such a promising career short at its height. He was only 23.

He had scored 62 goals in 61 games - an amazing record by any standards.

Wednesday was his first love. What would he do now? Well, anything for his beloved Owls.

Famously he said: “You can stick me in the ground and use me as a corner flag, so long as I can stay in the game.”

It wasn’t until a decade later, 1962, that he did return to Hillsborough to work - running the club’s new Development Fund. He loved it.

Then, in 1971, the astonishing news that he had been appointed manager of his beloved Sheffield Wednesday. A time when the club’s fortunes were on a downward spiral.

Of course, his eventual departure was to remain a stain on reputation of the Wednesday Board of that time - for its timing rather than the fact they sacked a Wednesday idol.

That sacking came, infamously, on Christmas Eve, 1973.

It was the cruellest of ways to treat a club hero.

Dooley was totally devastated. He was not to return to Hillsborough for almost 20 years.

By that time he was a major figure on the other side of the city, Sheffield United having initially taken him on as Commercial Manager in 1974, the year after his controversial sacking.

He was to eventually become chairman and a highly influential figure at Bramall Lane.

Dooley could not bring himself to return to Hillsborough, the scene of his most crushing disappointment, until he was finally persuaded to do so in 1992 on the occasion of an Owls-Blades derby clash.

He walked to the centre of the pitch that night and received an emotional, standing ovation from both sets of fans and all round the ground. He may have gone over to “the other side” but Wednesdayites never held a grudge. Even if they never saw him play, they knew of his feats and, anyway, the stories had been handed down. He remained a hero to all of the blue and white persuasion. As he walked off, Dooley acknowledged the applause. Typical of the man too, not with any flamboyance or showmanship but in a typically humble, understated manner.

His final gesture as he approached the tunnel was to turn towards the Kop and give a last wave.

Begging Sheffield United’s pardon, it was an indication of where his heart truly lay and was the acknowledgment he had never got that chance to give after so heartlessly being shown the door some 20 years earlier.

Derek died in 2008 but his goalscoring feats in that golden season will live on forever.