150 years of Sheffield Wednesday: Big character, big success, Big Ron Atkinson

Big Ron. No further identification needed for one of the biggest personalities of Sheffield Wednesday’s modern history.

You might say one of the most popular and fondly-remembered too except, at the moment of his shattering departure, he became reviled by many Wednesday fans for the way it all ended.

That ‘is-he-going-or-staying?’ episode, spread over a week, included 24 hours which this famous old football club had never experienced before or since.

Imagine it. Idolised manager set to leave on the very day 40,000 would to line the streets to salute him and his team on the way to a Town Hall celebration marking a famous Cup and promotion double.

That pivotal (or so we all thought) Friday remains one of the most memorable days I ever spent in my years on the Star and Green Un Sports Desk.

The paper’s regular Owls reporter was Paul Thompson. Whenever he was away we used to joke something big would happen at Hillsborough! As the guy designated to deputise whenever he was off, I certainly got a biggie here!

Ron Atkinson with the League Cup after Sheffield Wednesday beat Manchester United in 1991

How big? Well, if a story involving a football club and its manager is one of the top stories on the main BBC News on tv, then it’s a ‘biggie’ alright!

And this was 1991, a year before the Premier League with all its hype, attention and saturation coverage.

Of the remarkable 24 hours, I wrote at the time: “...the fans turned from being in a state of shock, even anger and despair, into one of relief and rejoicing.”

To Wednesdayites, Ron Atkinson was the Messiah. Yes, they all had a convenient blind-spot that Wednesday got relegated in his first full season in charge.

Dave Richards and Ron Atkinson after Sheffield Wednesday won the League Cup in 1991

But that was forgotten as an exciting team stormed back into the top flight at the first attempt, winning the Rumbelows (League) Cup as well. 1990/91 was a memorable, golden season.

Everything was set for a major celebration in the city on Friday, May 31st, 1991.

So, the timing of the bombshell which burst over Sheffield 6 the night before could not have been worse. Midlands TV said Atkinson would be Aston Villa’s new manager.

Wednesday chairman Dave Richards, having met the Queen during her visit to South Yorkshire, had returned home early that Thursday evening, to find a message to ring Ron Atkinson.

Ron Atkinson pictured at the press conference where he decided to stay at Sheffield Wednesday - 31 May 1991

Richards was as stunned as anybody. And angered too. He immediately called an emergency Board meeting. Within an hour he was outlining a ‘plan of action’.

No Twitter or social media back then so the first most Wednesday fans knew was when local tv here reported the earlier news that Atkinson was going.

Wednesday called a Press conference for 10.30am on Friday. Villa had one arranged for that afternoon. Fans couldn’t believe it.

Atkinson, in his white Mercedes, arrived at Hillsborough at 9am fully expecting to pack his bags.

The media turned up at the ground in their droves. None of them had any idea what the eventual outcome would be.

We knew only that Richards and Atkinson were locked in talks. He’s going, most reckoned. But might he be persuaded to stay?

Fans gathered outside the ground. I well recall one fan shinning up a drainpipe and shouting... “Don’t go Ron, we want you to stay” before asking ‘Is he going?”

At one point Atkinson came out asking for bin liners as he walked to his office. Going then?

Richards came out smiling on one occasion. The next time sullen. What did it all mean?

After three hours of talks, we were all called into the club lounge at 1pm. It was packed.

Chairman and manager came in. Neither was smiling. Atkinson looked drawn. You could have heard a pin drop.

Richards spoke... ‘I am delighted to tell you that Ron Atkinson is staying...”

There was a huge roar from fans outside the ground listening in on local radio.

Everyone was surprised. No one had an inkling.

Big Ron said he ‘would have been barmy to leave’.

He was though, I remember, surprisingly grim faced.

Those close to things, and this was whispered to me, reckoned ‘we might not have heard the last of this’. Even my head was in a spin.

It had certainly been an emotional roller coaster for the fans. But it was the perfect news for the thousands who would be lining the streets and in front of the Town Hall just a few hours later. Atkinson said the power of the people helped persuade him to stay; the fans were special.

But, and I well recall this, Atkinson seemed rather subdued at the Town Hall ‘do’ that night. Why wasn’t he elated and happy on such an occasion?

People power was it? The next day we ran a story in which Owls director Joe Ashton suggested they had matched Villa’s reputed £250,000 a year offer (Ron was on £150,00 a year).

Richards was livid over that story but didn’t correct anything when I spoke to him later that weekend.

But throughout Monday calls flooded into The Star Sports Desk from unhappy fans who now had doubts over what Atkinson said was his reason for staying.

For the next two days, Richards ‘went to ground’. Uncertainty prevailed.

On the night of Wednesday, June 5th - six days after the ‘leaving’ story originally broke - Atkinson and Richards had one last, fateful meeting. The manager tendered his resignation. No turning back this time.

There was uproar. Angry fans put up signs outside Hillsborough... ‘Judas Atkinson’ said one banner. ‘Traitor’ and ‘hypocrite’ he was called. The next day Villa unveiled their new manager. Atkinson said the real reason was travelling to Sheffield. He lived 20 minutes from Villa Park.

It was called the biggest about-turn in football history when he stayed.

Then, six years later, another twist. Richards hired Atkinson again in November 1997. He steered Wednesday away from relegation.

Yet there was no new contract offer at the season’s end. He departed. Some said that was Richards’ revenge!

One more ironic twist to that 1991 tale was when the fixtures for the following ‘91/92 season came out. Sheffield Wednesday’s opening game on their return to the top flight was at home to.... Aston Villa.

Big Ron would be back at Hillsborough after all!